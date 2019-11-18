Amazon Music launches free, ad-sponsored tier on iOS, Android, and Fire TV

Earlier this year, Amazon began offering a free, ad-sponsored music streaming tier on Echo speakers and other Alexa devices. Offering access to “top playlists and stations,” this free experience is different than the selection of on-demand music that you get with an Amazon Prime membership. And Amazon Music Unlimited (or HD) subscribers don’t need to worry about ads.

Today, the company is rolling out the free Amazon Music streaming tier to customers on iPhone, iPad, Android, and Amazon’s own Fire TV products. “Music fans will be able to play thousands of stations based on any song, artist, era, and genre; hear top global playlists; and the best in holiday tunes,” the company wrote in a blog post. You can also access the ad-sponsored Amazon Music tier at music.amazon.com. A Prime subscription isn’t required — nor is a credit card or billing method — but you will need an Amazon account.

Sure seems like Amazon has a lot of options for streaming music nowadays. Let’s take a look at what’s out there: