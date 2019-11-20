How to watch tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

There is yet another 2020 Democratic presidential debate tonight, and the pool of candidates that will be onstage has shrunk down to just 10 participants. This fifth debate will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

How do I watch?

There are a number of ways you’ll be able to watch the debate tonight.

You’ll be able to stream it for free on MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com; it will be featured on both homepages. You’ll also be able to find it on the NBC News and Washington Post apps. It will air exclusively on MSNBC, too, if you’re hoping to watch it on cable.

When does it start?

The debate will take place on November 20th starting at 9 p.m. ET and last for two hours.

The candidates

Only 10 candidates qualified for tonight’s event, which is two fewer than October’s debate in Ohio at Otterbein University:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Kamala Harris

Tom Steyer

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Andrew Yang

The moderators

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker

Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker

The next debate will take place at UCLA on December 19th, and so far, only six candidates have qualified: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Harris, and Klobuchar.