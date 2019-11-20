How to watch tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

There is yet another 2020 Democratic presidential debate tonight, and the pool of candidates that will be onstage has shrunk down to just 10 participants. This fifth debate will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
How do I watch?
There are a number of ways you’ll be able to watch the debate tonight.
You’ll be able to stream it for free on MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com; it will be featured on both homepages. You’ll also be able to find it on the NBC News and Washington Post apps. It will air exclusively on MSNBC, too, if you’re hoping to watch it on cable.
When does it start?
The debate will take place on November 20th starting at 9 p.m. ET and last for two hours.
The candidates
Only 10 candidates qualified for tonight’s event, which is two fewer than October’s debate in Ohio at Otterbein University:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Tom Steyer
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Andrew Yang
The moderators
- MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow
- MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell
- NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker
- Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker
The next debate will take place at UCLA on December 19th, and so far, only six candidates have qualified: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Harris, and Klobuchar.
Loading comments...