Fortnite Chapter 2’s first season extended into 2020 as Epic teases a new ‘live experience’

In October, Fortnite emerged from a black hole with a new look, a new map, and a new two-month season to earn Battle Pass rewards. Now, that season has been extended all the way until early February 2020, Epic announced in a short blog post today.

The company didn’t give much reason for the extension beyond wanting to prepare for “new holiday-themed updates.” Epic’s blog post also teases “new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss.” Maybe that live experience will be this season’s big live event? Or perhaps players will have the chance to take down a new creature like Fortnitemares’ Storm King.

Last December, Epic put on the 14 Days of Fortnite event, with daily holiday-themed challenges and rewards, and this year’s holiday celebration seems like it could be similar. One thing we know for sure: these teases are making me excited to switch to Fortnite’s holiday lobby music, which I will promptly do the day after Thanksgiving.