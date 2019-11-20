Sling TV comes to Google’s Nest Hub and Hub Max

Google’s smart displays are starting to get some more variety when it comes to video entertainment. Sling TV, the cheapest of the major internet TV streaming services, is adding full support for the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max today. You can now tune to channels using voice commands.

The Hubs already offer Google’s own YouTube TV service, but a subscription costs significantly more than Sling’s $25 starter price. The monthly cost of many streaming TV services continues to rise, with both Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV Now recently hiking rates. Sling TV, however, still starts at $25 / month for either its blue or orange channel packages.

The company is running a promo right now where you can get your first month for $15. There’s also a free three-day trial if you sign up for Sling through the Google Home app. (You’ll have to link your account to the Home app to access Sling on the Nest Hub products.)

Nest Hub owners can already cast content from Chromecast-compatible apps on either smart display, but Sling TV hadn’t previously supported hands-free voice commands. Now, you can say “Hey Google, tune to USA on Sling” to hop right into live programming.