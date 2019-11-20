You might be able to schedule tweets from Twitter’s web app starting today

Today, Twitter announced that it’s rolling out an “experiment” of a new tweet scheduling feature that you can use right from Twitter’s web app (via 9to5Mac). The new feature could be handy to prep tweets for a coordinated product launch or news announcement, for example. But until today, it wasn’t something you could do on Twitter’s web app — you would have had to use TweetDeck or a third-party service like Buffer.

If you’re part of the experiment, you’ll be able to schedule a tweet right from the compose window. Here’s what the process looks like — it seems pretty straightforward:

Tweet scheduling on https://t.co/8FModRv1sl? Yes please! Starting today, we’re experimenting with bringing one of @TweetDeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter. Tell us what you think if you’re part of the experiment. pic.twitter.com/4pI9xrbPEP — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) November 20, 2019

It’s unclear how many people are part of Twitter’s test — I don’t have access to the test yet, for example. Given that Twitter has said it’s only “experimenting” with the feature for now, there’s no way to know when — or if — it’ll be available to all users. Hopefully Twitter does roll it out more broadly, though, and perhaps the company will bring tweet scheduling to its mobile apps someday, too.