Filed under:

The wait for The Last of Us Part II gets a bit easier with these fine art prints

The post-apocalypse has never looked so good

By Andrew Webster

We’re still a few months away from the long-awaited debut of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, but a new series of gorgeous art prints should make that wait a bit more tolerable for fans. The new pieces, which were created by concept artists at Naughty Dog, don’t reveal much new info about the game, but they do give a good sense of the tone, with detailed shots of people on horseback traversing moody, ruined landscapes. There’s even a piece where Ellie hangs out with an adorable dog.

The prints come courtesy of Cook & Becker, a Dutch art studio that specializes in high-quality pieces based on video games. Previously, the company has released art from Fallout, God of War, and Ni no Kuni, among many others, and assembled a sprawling art book for Final Fantasy XV. You can pick up the prints from Cook & Becker’s website starting today, and the company says they’ll be rolling out “in several drops over time.”

The game, meanwhile, will be out on the PS4 in May 2020.

