Apple’s HomeKit gets its first DIY security system

Abode has announced that the long-awaited HomeKit support is now available for its Iota home security system. The update adds the ability to manage and view the status of the system through Apple’s Home app and Siri voice commands on iOS, macOS, the Apple Watch, and HomePod devices. The company says it plans to bring HomeKit support to its Gen 1 and Gen 2 systems in the future, but no timeline was provided.

As the first self-installed home security system with HomeKit support, the Iota can be armed or disarmed through the Home app. Any motion, door, or window sensors connected to the Iota will appear in the Home app, and it’s also possible to view a live stream from the Iota’s built-in camera without leaving the app. Siri can be used to get the status of the alarm, but it cannot be used to arm or disarm the system.

Self-installed home security systems have become very popular in recent years, with companies such as Ring and SimpliSafe leading the market. They provide an inexpensive and easy way to add a security system to your home without having to have a professional install it or get locked into long and expensive service contracts. SimpliSafe has announced that it plans to support HomeKit at some point, but Ring has not committed to any HomeKit support for its Ring Alarm system.

