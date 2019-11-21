Google’s Duplex can now book cinema tickets in the UK and US

You can now use Google Duplex to book cinema tickets on the web on Android in the UK and US. The functionality, which was first teased back at Google I/O 2019, can be accessed through Google Assistant or the Google app on Android. You can ask or search for cinema listings, and once you’ve found a suitable time and location you tap the “Buy tickets” button to start the process. Then the software takes you through the steps of picking seats, and can enter your payment information for you if you have it saved in Chrome.

The new feature builds on Duplex’s existing restaurant-booking functionality, which Google started offering last year. However, in this case it’s going through the more simple process of filling out text fields on a website, rather than attempting to use a voice assistant to place a phone call to an unsuspecting business.

Google says its movie ticket-booking service is compatible with over 70 cinemas and ticketing services, including AMC, Fandango, MJR Theaters, and Movietickets.com in the US, and it’ll also work with Odeon cinemas in the UK.

I’ve just tried out the functionality for myself to see how it works, and the whole process felt very seamless, even when it has to rely on a cinema’s own interface to have you pick your seats. Overall though, considering how clunky some cinema’s websites can be, it’s a very welcome feature.