Apple’s first big TV Plus movie may be in jeopardy as company cancels premiere

Apple has abruptly cancelled the premiere of The Banker, its first major movie for Apple TV Plus, after charges have emerged concerning a member of the family the film is based on, Deadline is reporting. The film was originally due to have its premiere on Thursday, on the closing night of AFI Fest in Hollywood, ahead of its theatrical release on December 6th.

“We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy,” Apple said in a statement to Deadline. “Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.”

“We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps”

With a cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long, The Banker is one of the highest profile films acquired by Apple for its streaming service. It was originally due to arrive on the streaming service early next year, but these plans are reportedly on hold pending an investigation by Apple.

The concerns are not thought to relate to any of the historical figures depicted in the movie. Instead Deadline reports that allegations have been leveled about Bernard Garrett Jr., the son of the character depicted by Anthony Mackie in the film. Garrett Jr. has been involved with promoting the film, and acted as a consultant during its production.

The Banker is one of three films Apple was set to release in 2019 alongside The Elephant Queen and Hala.