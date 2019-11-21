Google Assistant is getting new calendar and email functions for G Suite accounts

Google Assistant has always been weirdly limited for users who are signed in with G Suite accounts, but Google seems to be slowly fixing this. It added some new functions back in April, and with its latest update for Assistant, the company says G Suite users can now use voice commands to perform the following Calendar and Gmail functions:

Ask when your next meeting is

Create, cancel, and reschedule Calendar events

Send emails to all attendees of a meeting

Send emails to specific contacts

Dial into meetings

A couple of caveats apply, though. First, these features are turned off by default and are currently still in beta. You’ll have to apply to use them. If you’re a domain administer, that’s no problem; you can sign up here. But if you’re trying to access this for a work account, you might have to convince your admin to apply it for your whole team.

Secondly, if you’re logged in to both a personal Google account and a work G Suite account, Assistant will only work with one account at a time. “You must switch between those accounts if you’d like to ask a question about your other account,” Google says. Let’s hope Assistant gets more helpful in the future.