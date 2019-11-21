How to watch the Tesla Cybertruck event live

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will take the stage on November 21st to unveil the Cybertruck, Tesla’s all-electric pickup truck and the automaker’s sixth vehicle since its founding in 2003. Unless you are one of the lucky few who scored an invite to the exclusive event, chances are, you’re like us: stuck at home, wondering how to watch the party. Well, we’ve got you covered.

Like past Tesla events, a live stream is likely to be available on Tesla’s website. The company’s press division has yet to confirm exact details, so be sure to check back here throughout the day as we update this post with more information. There doesn’t seem to be an alternative official stream at this point.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8PM PT / 11PM ET, though it could start later, as Tesla events have been known to do. As usual, it’s going to be a late night for the company’s fans and watchers on the East Coast.

Cybertruck unveil Thursday night pic.twitter.com/AHBxaubdhO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2019

Not much is known about the Cybertruck beyond Musk’s cryptic comments to date about a Blade Runner-esque design and a sub-$50,000 price tag. He’s called the design “heart-stopping” and said the project is his “personal favorite” out of all the ones Tesla is working on.

You can read our complete breakdown of all the rumors and speculation here. And be sure to follow us on Twitter and theverge.com as we cover the event live.