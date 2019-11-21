Tesla Cybertruck: all the news about Elon Musk’s futuristic pickup truck

Here’s everything you need to know about Tesla’s first pickup truck, which Elon Musk has called “heart-stopping” and his “personal favorite” of Tesla’s vehicles.

Pickups have become more popular lately — their share of the US light vehicle market increased to 17.5 percent in 2019, from just under 13 percent in 2012. They’re also the fastest-growing auto segment in the US. That makes Tesla’s entry into pickups sensible, analysts say. Another pickup perk: pricing. Pickups tend to be expensive.

Even with direct competition from established players (like Ford’s forthcoming electric F-150) and newcomers (like Rivian), there is a ton of money to be made in pickup trucks.

But Tesla may distinguish itself from the rest of the market with its Blade Runner-inspired design. Musk has said that he wants to combine Porsche-level performance with utility that makes a Ford F-150 look like a Tonka truck.