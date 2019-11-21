Half-Life: Alyx: everything you need to know about Valve’s return to Half-Life

Half-Life is back. After more than a decade, Valve is returning to the iconic sci-fi universe with a brand-new VR game called Half-Life: Alyx. The new experience takes place before the events of Half-Life 2, and it marks not only the long-awaited continuation of the story, but also the developer’s first full-fledged VR title to date. It’ll be out in March 2020, and Valve says the game will be compatible with all PC-based VR headsets. In the meantime, you can keep up with all of the latest developments right here.
