Microsoft delays its new Surface Earbuds launch to spring 2020

Microsoft had been planning to launch its new Surface Earbuds “later this year,” but the company is now delaying the wireless earbuds to spring 2020. “Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time… sometimes more than we planned on,” explains Microsoft’s chief product officer, Panos Panay, in a tweet today. ”To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in spring 2020.”

Panay hasn’t revealed exactly why Microsoft is delaying the Surface Earbuds, but it’s clear testing or manufacturing didn’t go to plan for a December launch. Microsoft is now planning to release the Surface Earbuds in the spring in both grey and a new white color. Microsoft originally revealed the Surface Earbuds at a special press event last month, alongside the new Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X that are already on sale.

The $249 Surface Earbuds are tuned for both music and voice performance, and have a fairly divisive design with large and circular earbuds. Microsoft has even included dictation for use with Office apps, and it’s pitching them at workers and consumers. Each earbud has two microphones built in, which aid in noise reduction when you’re using them for calls. Both of the earbuds also have touch areas that can be used with tap and swipe gestures to control music or other audio.

Microsoft also used its October press event to showcase its new Surface Neo and Surface Duo dual-screen devices that are expected to debut during holiday 2020. With today’s Earbuds delay, that means at least three Surface products should now be launching next year.