Valve is bringing its Index VR headset to more countries

Right after announcing Half-Life: Alyx, already one of the most anticipated VR games of all time, Valve has confirmed plans to bring its Index headset and controllers to other countries, starting with Canada and Japan today. The $999 Index is already available in the US and Europe.

Half-Life: Alyx won’t require a Valve Index, but the company’s own VR headset is likely to provide the most high-end experience available. It’s also unclear to what degree the game might be optimized for Valve’s Index controllers, which offer better individual finger sensing than most competitors.

Half-Life: Alyx will be a free download for all Index owners, while people who buy the headset before the end of the year will get access to in-game cosmetic items and locations that can be explored through Steam VR Destinations.