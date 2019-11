At the Tesla Cybertruck event in Los Angeles Thursday, Elon Musk said three words most of the tech world is familiar with: “One more thing.” That turned out to be an electric all-terrain vehicle. The ATV can charge from the bed of the Cybertruck, naturally.

Tesla the aesthetic is still very much in the Blade Runner motif that Musk touted in the runup to the event. We’ll have more details about the ATV as we get them from Tesla, so stay tuned.

Developing...