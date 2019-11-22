 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck is here, and so are the jokes

You were warned

By Thomas Ricker
“Please clap.”

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck is nothing if not divisive. But nobody should feign surprise: the warning signs were there.

His Tesla pickup passion project is every bit “the futuristic-like cyberpunk, Blade Runner pickup truck” Musk said it would be. He even telegraphed its alienating aesthetic when interviewed by Recode’s Kara Swisher last year, conceding that he might have to build a more conventional truck in the future if nobody likes it:

”I’m personally super-excited by this pickup truck. It’s something I’ve been wanting to make for a long time. And I’ve been iterating sort of designs with Franz ... It’s like I really wanted something that’s like super-futuristic cyberpunk. Which, if it doesn’t ... if I’m weirdly like ... if there’s only a small number of people that like that truck, I guess we’ll make a more conventional truck in the future. But it’s the thing that I am personally most fired up about. It’s gonna have a lot of titanium.”

Well, Elon, the early results are in...

In all fairness, it does have its defenders... kind of.

