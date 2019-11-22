Tesla’s Cybertruck is available for preorder with a $100 deposit

Tesla’s newly revealed Cybertruck is now available for preorder at tesla.com/cybertruck. The company is currently taking $100 deposits to reserve the truck. But as Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted during an event in Los Angeles Thursday night, deliveries are still a ways off.

There are three versions of the truck available:

Single motor rear-wheel drive with 250 miles of range, 7,500-pound towing capacity, and 0-60 mph capabilities in under 6.5 seconds, for $39,900.

Dual motor all-wheel drive with 300 miles of range, 10,000-pound towing capacity, and 0-60 mph in under 4.5 seconds for $49,900.

Triple motor all-wheel drive with 500 miles of range, 14,000-pound towing capacity, and 0-60 mph in under 2.9 seconds for $69,900. (Though this version won’t start production until late 2022.)

Autopilot comes standard, but like Tesla’s other vehicles, “full self-driving” capabilities will cost an extra $7,000.

The $100 deposits are fully refundable, Tesla says. Customers can finish configuring their vehicles as production nears in late 2021.