 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tesla’s Cybertruck is available for preorder with a $100 deposit

Production doesn’t start until late 2021

By Andrew J. Hawkins

Tesla’s newly revealed Cybertruck is now available for preorder at tesla.com/cybertruck. The company is currently taking $100 deposits to reserve the truck. But as Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted during an event in Los Angeles Thursday night, deliveries are still a ways off.

There are three versions of the truck available:

  • Single motor rear-wheel drive with 250 miles of range, 7,500-pound towing capacity, and 0-60 mph capabilities in under 6.5 seconds, for $39,900.
  • Dual motor all-wheel drive with 300 miles of range, 10,000-pound towing capacity, and 0-60 mph in under 4.5 seconds for $49,900.
  • Triple motor all-wheel drive with 500 miles of range, 14,000-pound towing capacity, and 0-60 mph in under 2.9 seconds for $69,900. (Though this version won’t start production until late 2022.)

Autopilot comes standard, but like Tesla’s other vehicles, “full self-driving” capabilities will cost an extra $7,000.

The $100 deposits are fully refundable, Tesla says. Customers can finish configuring their vehicles as production nears in late 2021.

In This Stream

Tesla Cybertruck: all the news about Elon Musk’s futuristic pickup truck

View all 6 stories

Next Up In Transportation