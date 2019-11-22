Gmail’s apps now support dynamic content thanks to AMP

Google has updated its Gmail apps on iOS and Android with support for AMP, allowing users to interact with compatible emails as though they are dynamic webpages without needing to open an external browser. The feature’s mobile rollout began yesterday, and follows its introduction on the web back in July.

Google gives a few different examples of what the new feature can be used for. You could RSVP to events, manage subscription preferences, or eventually respond to comments on a Google Doc, all without needing to leave an individual email or the Gmail app. The feature also allows emails to be dynamically updated, which means it’s less likely that you’ll be faced with outdated information just because it’s contained within an old email.

Although Google is driving the use of AMP, other email providers also support it. Microsoft, for example, recently released AMP support for email on Outlook.com in developer preview. Outlook.com’s AMP functionality is off by default, unlike on Gmail where it defaults to on.

In order to see the new dynamic emails, they’ll have to be supported by the organization sending them. Earlier this year Google said that it was working with a number of partners on offering support, including Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest, and redBus, while third-party email products including SparkPost, Litmus, Twilio Sendgrid, and Amazon SES and Pinpoint have also signed on to offer support.