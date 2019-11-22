Google is shutting down its Cloud Print feature in 2020

Google has announced that Cloud Print, which lets you easily print things from the web using Google Chrome (even on printers that lack an internet connection), will print its final pages on December 31st, 2020. 9to5Google reported on the news. Cloud Print has been a handy service, as it works both on desktop and mobile and gives extended utility to older printers. Interestingly, despite being introduced back in 2010, Google Cloud Print still has a beta tag.

In a support document, Google recommends using the printing experience that’s baked into Chrome OS or, if you’re on a different OS, using “the respective platform’s native printing infrastructure.”

Some Twitter users are mourning the death of Cloud Print, which is probably part of the reason why Google has provided more than a year’s notice before it shuts off the service for good:

RIP to Google Cloud Print!



This is a disaster. All my printers use this. My parents' printers use this. All our printers at work use this. Hosed. pic.twitter.com/eeYafb0Mx3 — Lukas Karlsson (@lukwam) November 21, 2019

The company hasn’t given a reason for why it’s sending Cloud Print to the Google graveyard, but The Verge has asked Google for comment and will update this article with anything we hear.