Pirate Radio: a special series from The Verge

Features and podcasts that explore the complicated narrative of what illegal transmissions can do and who they reach

By Verge Staff

Where does your mind go when you hear the phrase “pirate radio”?


Maybe you think of revolutionaries, deploying broadcasts to subvert an oppressive regime. Or maybe you imagine a raucous boat of rock stars, buoyed by the consequence-free promise of international waters. Maybe it evokes something far away, distant, from the past.

But once you remove the idea of pirate radio from its mythology, you realize that it exists largely for people who live in the margins. The Haitian Americans of Brooklyn. The Hmong people of the Midwest. The Pashtuns across Afghanistan. The space between the frequencies, it turns out, is vast. The stories and people explored in these pages present a complicated narrative of what illegal transmissions can do and who they reach. Because that’s always been the power of radio — its reach.

Outside the Wire

When the US entered Afghanistan, local DJs were hired to help with the war effort. And when the American military pulled out, they abandoned those voices, leaving many of them for dead.

By Christopher Harland-Dunaway

Listen to the podcast version of “Outside the Wire”

Dial up!

How the Hmong diaspora uses the world’s most boring technology to make something weird and wonderful.

By Mia Sato

Listen to the podcast version of “Dial up!”

Who’s afraid of the PIRATE act?

A piece of legislation threatens the existence of pirate radio stations. But are its foundations based in truth? Former DJ Joan Martinez doesn’t think so, and she worries that the law may prevent Brooklyn’s Haitian diaspora from having any community media.

By Bijan Stephen and Andrew Marino

Listen to the podcast version of “The PIRATE Act”

Pi-rate radio: how to make your own FM station for less than $35

Want to build your own radio station? All you need is a Raspberry Pi and a piece of wire

By Chaim Gartenberg

