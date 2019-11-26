Google adds free Tomb Raider and Farming Simulator 19 to Stadia Pro subscription

Google today announced that its Stadia Pro premium subscription tier is getting two more free games starting in December. The titles are Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19. You can purchase both titles right now on Stadia if you so choose. That puts the Stadia Pro free game offering at four games now, as the service launched alongside Stadia earlier this month with Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown.

To be clear, every current Stadia user is officially a Stadia Pro subscriber. Google effectively soft-launched the service two weeks ago ahead of a broader rollout next year, and the only option was to pay for the Founder or Premiere edition, which came with a controller, a Chromecast Ultra dongle, and a three-month Stadia Pro subscription. That means everyone who paid for Stadia already or signs up before the end of the year will get access to the free game collection.

Think of this offering like the Xbox platform’s Games with Gold or PlayStation Plus’ similar monthly free game giveaways. Google hasn’t said how often it plans to add new games, but the company has suggested it will add at least one, if not two or more, games per month.

Starting next year, however, Stadia will introduce a free tier. That means you’ll to start paying monthly to keep using Stadia Pro. If you decide to drop Stadia Pro when the free tier launches, you’ll lose access to those free games, but you’ll be able to keep playing games you bought outright on the platform. You’ll also lose access to 4K streaming, which Google is reserving for the Pro tier as well.

There is good news for those Stadia users who may have already purchased Tomb Raider or Farming Simulator: so long as you’ve played under two hours of a game, Google will give you a full refund if you go through the necessary steps in the Stadia storefront.

Pro tip: if you purchased either of these (or any title) you can refund it by going into Purchases in the Stadia mobile app, then click the game and Refund. Fully automatic. As long as you’ve played under 2 hours in total. — Register to vote (@GossiTheDog) November 26, 2019

That said, it’s not highly likely there are many Stadia users who went out of their way to purchase a six-year-old Tomb Raider game or Farming Simulator 19. But if you did, know that both will be free starting on December 1st, with the store refreshing at 9AM PT / 12PM ET that day to include both titles in Stadia Pro.