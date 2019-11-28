Original Star Wars trilogy is center of next prestigious Sotheby’s auction

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will mark the final chapter in the Skywalker trilogy, and prestigious British auction house Sotheby’s is marking the occasion with a new event.

“Star Wars Online” collects trinkets, art pieces, and classic toys from the original trilogy, spanning between 1977 and 1983. That includes action figures of important characters like Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. There’s even a still of Darth Vader’s head, entitled by “Bring Me the Head of Darth Vader,” designed by director and artist Clive Baker.

There are silk screen banners and action figures still in their original packaging — an integral part to Star Wars collecting as any fan will tell you. One poster in particular stood out to me while I was perusing the collection: this stunning special release Japanese poster designed by Ohrai Noriyoshi. It’s one that Sotheby’s defines as “exceptionally rare.”

Sotheby’s website has the full rundown of items that are available to purchase on its website. The costs run anywhere from 50 pounds ($65) to tens of thousands of pounds. The auction will run from November 29th until December 13th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters on December 20th. A new teaser for the movie, which includes dialogue from Emperor Palpatine and the iconic “Duel of the Fates” score from The Phantom Menace, can be seen below.