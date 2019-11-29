Today’s the deadline for registering your drone in the UK

From tomorrow, November 30th, it will be illegal to fly a drone weighing over 250g in the UK without being registered, reports BBC News. That makes today the deadline for registration.

In order to do so, you’ll need to head over to this page on the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) website where you can register for an operator ID (if you’re responsible for a drone) and flyer ID (to fly drones). You must be at least 13-years old for a flyer ID, and pass a 20-question multiple choice test. The pass mark is 16, and you can repeat the 20-minute test as many times as needed. You have to be at least 18 for an operator ID which costs £9 annually. Failure to register risks a £1,000 fine.

In spite of how easy it is to get registered, the CAA says that less than half (50,000) of the UK’s estimated 130,000 drone users have registered their details so far, according to BBC News.

Like in the US, you only have to register drones if they’re over 250g in weight. That makes the recently-announced 249g DJI Mavic Mini exempt, if you’re absolutely determined not to give the CAA £9.