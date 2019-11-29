Hulu’s Black Friday deal offers $2 per month subscription for one year

Hulu’s Black Friday deal is here, and offering a pretty low price for new subscribers, who can get their first year of service on the streaming site for just $1.99 per month, or $23.88 total. That’s 66 percent off of what Hulu usually costs ($5.99 per month), making it one of the cheapest ways to get Hulu, short of borrowing your friend’s login.

There are, of course, a few catches: the $1.99 price is only for new customers, or former customers who haven’t subscribed to Hulu in the last 12 months (so you can’t say, cancel your current plan and get the discounted price for a year if you already subscribe.) You also can’t combine the deal with any other promotions or free trials — including the popular $12.99 per month bundle that also includes Disney+ and ESPN+.

Lastly, the deal is only for the ad-supported version of Hulu, so you’ll still have to suffer through the service’s agonizingly repetitive ads. And the price goes back up to the usual $5.99 after the first year, too.

Even with the caveats, though, it’s still one of the lowest prices around on Hulu. You’ll have until 11:59 PM PST on December 2nd to sign up at the discounted price.