The Black Friday sales on the games we actually loved this year

Black Friday is the best time of the year for the gaming fans who’ve felt like they didn’t have the budget or the time to pick up every new hit title on release day. I find myself in that category, as someone who played Insomniac’s excellent Spider-Man a year late (currently on Black Friday sale for $14.99 at Best Buy) and still has quite a few 2019 game of the year contenders sitting in my backlog.
Thankfully, this weekend is the time of the year when you can pull together between $50 and $100 and pick up a truly great collection of four or five games on the cheap.
While Black Friday is a great time to pick up old games for as little as the cost of a Fortnite battle pass (please play Bloodborne and God of War if you haven’t already, they’re currently $10 each), it’s also a good opportunity to pick up some of the year’s newest releases at a heavy discount. Sometimes, you can a find a game that is just a few months old for up to 50 percent off.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the year’s top reviewed titles that are on sale through the weekend for Black Friday, many of which just so happen to be on our own Best Games of 2019 list. You can’t go wrong with any of these purchases.
PlayStation 4
- Borderlands 3 is $30 at Walmart
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
- Control is $25 at Target
- Devil May Cry 5 is $14.99 at Best Buy and 19.99 at Target and Walmart
- Judgement is $24.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
- Kingdom Hearts III is $14.99 at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 is $15 at Target or Best Buy (if you can find a copy, it’s mostly sold out)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is $25 at Walmart
- The Outer Worlds is $39.99 at Amazon or $35 at Target (in-store only now)
Xbox One
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is $19.99 on Amazon
- Borderlands 3 is $30 at Walmart
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is $39.99 at Best Buy
- Control is $25 at Target
- Devil May Cry 5 is $14.99 at Amazon and Best Buy and $19.99 at Target and Walmart
- Gears 5 is $24.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
- Kingdom Hearts III is $14.99 at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 is $15 at Target or Best Buy (if you can find a copy, it’s mostly sold out)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is $25 at Walmart
- The Outer Wilds is $24.99 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch
- Collection of Mana is $19.99 at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is $19.99 at Target and $24.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is on $49 at Amazon and Walmart
- Overwatch Legendary Edition is $24.99 at Walmart and Best Buy
- Sayonara Wild Hearts is $12.99 at Amazon (digital)
- Wargroove is $14 at Amazon (digital)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is $39.99 at Amazon
PC
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is $24.99 on Steam
- Resident Evil 2 is $19.79 on Steam
- The Outer Worlds is $44.99 at Epic
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.