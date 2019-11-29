The LG G8 ThinQ might be the best Black Friday phone deal at just $400

The LG G8 ThinQ isn’t the most amazing phone in the whole wide world, but it might just be the best bang for the buck this Black Friday. In April, we wrote that “you’ll get a lot of phone for your money” if you managed to find it at $699 — but today, you can snap up the unlocked version for just $400 at Amazon! That’s $450 off the original price.

For that money, you’ll be getting a sharp 6.1-inch OLED-screened handset that works on any GSM or CDMA carrier and comes with flagship specs, including a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a large 3,500 mAh battery, twin rear cameras (including wide angle before wide angle was cool), a rear fingerprint sensor and an honest-to-goodness 3.5mm headphone jack with a high fidelity quad-DAC. If you’re still kicking around with wired headphones, LG is consistently one of the best brands to plug them into.

As a $850 phone, it felt pretty gimmicky, and the company doesn’t have the best track record with timely software updates. Plus, the G8X is now out with its dual screens at $700 on sale. But $400 for the G8 is a solid deal.

Still, you may want to check out our guide to all the best Black Friday phone deals before you commit — because $300 for a Pixel 3A or Razer Phone 2 is also solid savings for an amazing camera or speedy screen, and you can find the brand-new Pixel 4 and excellent Galaxy S10e at around the $600 mark.