You can still find a good Black Friday deal on an Apple Watch

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your Apple Watch, or you’re a first-time buyer, Black Friday 2019 has been ripe with big deals on Apple’s lineup of smartwatches. Eagle-eyed shoppers might have quickly swept up Walmart’s doorbuster sale that had the Apple Watch Series 3 down to $129 — its lowest price by a cool $70 — which we featured in our larger guide to Apple’s Black Friday deals. But there are still some opportunities to save, whether you’re interested in Apple’s more affordable Series 3 watch, or its more capable Series 5.

Where you can still buy a discounted Apple Watch Series 3

Walmart has sold through its inventory of Apple’s 38mm and 42mm Series 3 watches with GPS capability, which were sold earlier today for $129 and $149, respectively. As far as what else Walmart does have in stock, you can buy the Series 3 38mm watch with GPS and cellular capabilities for $229.

Target has limited stock of the 38mm Series 3 watch with GPS, but not at Walmart’s low price. It’s $169, and is currently only available for pick-up at certain stores. Still, that’s $30-$60 cheaper than it sold for last year at Black Friday. And if you are able to find this watch at Target (or make any other purchase over $50 today), you’ll get a 20-percent off coupon for you to use on a future purchase. If you’re dead-set on the Series 3, there’s currently not much else to choose from at Target.

Best Buy is also offering the 38mm Series 3 watch, though its starting price is the highest at $189. It currently doesn’t offer the 42mm version of this model, and its prices for the GPS and cellular version of the watch is oddly in the $500 range.

B&H Photo is offering the Series 3 in the 38mm size for $189, like Best Buy. It is also selling the 42mm size at $219 (it’s backordered, but B&H is still taking orders). Neither are the best prices we’ve seen during Black Friday, but they’re not so bad if you really wanted to pick this one up today.

Where you can still find a discounted Apple Watch Series 5

While Walmart had the best deal on the Series 3, the newer Series 5 was at its cheapest-ever price at Amazon and Costco. Granted, that discount was no more than $30 off of its usual sale price, but it brings this close enough to the price of Apple’s Series 4 watches that they’re easier to recommend splurging on, if only for the always-on display that, somehow, doesn’t have much of a negative impact on its battery life.

If you’re looking for these watches, you won’t have to jump around from retailer-to-retailer as much. These deals started before Black Friday, and both retailers have shown no sign of running out of stock. The GPS version of the 40mm Series 5 smartwatch is down to $354.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is $24 off of its usual price. The 44mm version Series 5 is $384.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is also $24 cheaper than usual.

It’s worth noting that for the Amazon deal, you’ll need to add the Series 5 watch to your cart to see the discount reflected in the total. If you’re buying from Costco, you don’t need to be member, but you’ll need to pay a five percent fee when you check out.

Other retailers like Best Buy and Target sell this model, but they’re currently around $40-50 more expensive than the ones listed above.