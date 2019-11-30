Here are the best Black Friday deals that are still available

It’s no longer Black Friday, which means that some of the deals have been swept away with the night. However, there are still plenty (and by that, I mean a lot) of deals available to you to shop. For those remaining deals, Saturday is likely to be the last day you’ll be able to take advantage of them. Cyber Monday is coming on Monday, December 2nd, and that Black Friday deal you may have missed out on just might make another appearance — but you’ll be rolling the dice if you count on it.

Here are a few of our favorite deals that are still active.

Laptops and tablets

Phones

TVs

Headphones

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are $278 (usually $349.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target

Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $349.99) at Best Buy

Apple’s second-generation AirPods with the standard charging case are $134.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.

If you want the AirPods model that come with a wireless charging-ready case, that’s $159.99 ($40 off) at B&H Photo.

The Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds are $99 ($30 off) at Amazon.

Beats Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones are $199.99 at Amazon ($50 off)

Gaming

Misc.