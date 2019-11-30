Here are the best Black Friday deals that are still available

It’s no longer Black Friday, which means that some of the deals have been swept away with the night. However, there are still plenty (and by that, I mean a lot) of deals available to you to shop. For those remaining deals, Saturday is likely to be the last day you’ll be able to take advantage of them. Cyber Monday is coming on Monday, December 2nd, and that Black Friday deal you may have missed out on just might make another appearance — but you’ll be rolling the dice if you count on it.
Here are a few of our favorite deals that are still active.
Laptops and tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) bundled with a black Type Cover is $599 (usually $959) at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store
- MacBook Air (2019 model, Intel Core i5 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro (16-inch model) starts at $2,049.30 ($350 off) with the code 19CYBERPROG at Google Shopping
- HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop (15.6-inch 4K display, Intel Core i7-10510U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $1,099 (usually $1,599) at Best Buy
- The latest iPad (32GB) is
$249.99$229.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
- The latest iPad (128GB) is $329.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy
- We have more deals on laptops, as well as iPads and other Apple products here
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is $749 ($200 off) and includes free Galaxy Buds at Samsung, B&H Photo, Microsoft Store, and Amazon
- Pixel 4 is $599 at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- Pixel 4 XL is $699 at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- Pixel 3A is $299.99 at Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- Pixel 3A XL is $379.99 at Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- There are currently a few other phone deals happening, including iPhone carrier deals. You can check those out here
TVs
- LG 55-inch B9 OLED is $1,199 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo
- Samsung 55-inch Q60 series QLED 4K HDR TV: $697.99 at Amazon, Walmart
- LG’s 65-inch C9 OLED is $1,699 on eBay
- TCL’s 65-inch 6 Series 4K HDR TV: $699 at Best Buy
- Looking for more TV options? Here are a few good deals from Sony, TCL, and Samsung
Headphones
- Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are $278 (usually $349.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $349.99) at Best Buy
- Apple’s second-generation AirPods with the standard charging case are $134.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.
- If you want the AirPods model that come with a wireless charging-ready case, that’s $159.99 ($40 off) at B&H Photo.
- The Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds are $99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
- Beats Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones are $199.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
Gaming
- You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite at GameStop. Its price is unchanged from $199.99, but it comes with a $25 gift card, making this the best Switch Lite deal during Black Friday
- All pre-owned games for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch are buy two, get one free.
- Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store
- PS4 Pro consoles are $299.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop (includes a $25 gift card at GameStop)
- We have more gaming deals, including discounted PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games here
Misc.
- A two-pack of Google Nest Hub smart displays costs $139.99 at Best Buy ($70 each is the best price yet, though you’ll need to sign up for the free My Best Buy program)
- Echo Show 8 is $79.99 (usually $129.99) at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 bundle is $139, which is a mere $10 more than the doorbell costs by itself. The Echo Show 5 smart display will cost $49 by itself later in the month.
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, which includes three Eero routers is $159 (usually $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Roku Ultra 4K streaming device is $48 (usually $99) at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is $189 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) is $354.99 ($24 off) at Amazon and Costco. The 44mm version of the Series 5 is $384.99 at Amazon and Costco.
- Sonos Beam sound bar (pictured above) is $299.99 at Amazon and Sam’s Club
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 desktop memory for $59.99 at Newegg (normally $76.99)
