Microsoft’s new Office app for iOS and Android combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Microsoft is unveiling a new Office app for iOS and Android today. While the software giant has had separate versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint available on both iOS and Android for years, this new Office app is designed to combine them into a single download. You’ll be able to access recent documents in the app or even create new ones using the ability to scan text or tables from your phone.

I’ve been testing the new Office app on iOS for a few days, and it really feels like Microsoft has done a good job of combining all of the functionality from the separate Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps into a single Office app. The apps are identical, but they’re now in a single app that’s significantly smaller than the separate Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps.

This new app now feels like a central hub for Microsoft to showcase all of the new features it has been gradually adding to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in recent months. There’s a prominent actions section that includes the ability to transfer files from your computer to a phone, convert images into text or tables, scan pictures into PDFs, and even scan QR codes. These were features that were always hidden away before, but they’ll likely be used frequently now that they’re surfaced up top in this Office app. They’re also useful quick tasks that you’re more likely to use on a phone than a PC.

Alongside this new Office app, Microsoft has unveiled its new Fluent Design version of the Office logo. Microsoft has been steadily tweaking the icons used for a variety of Office apps over the past year, and the new overarching Office logo is a more colorful version of the flat orange icon the company has been using in recent years. It’s included as part of this Office for iOS and Android app, and it will be used elsewhere across Office.com and Microsoft’s other Office apps in the coming months.

If you’re interested in trying out this new Office mobile app, Microsoft is launching a public preview today. It’s only available on phones right now, so no iPad or Android tablet support just yet. Android users can sign up here, and it’s available on TestFlight for iOS here.