Google is bringing its free Google Play rewards program to the US

Google announced today that its free rewards program for Google Play is rolling out over the next week in the US (via Android Central). Google says the program, called Google Play Points, will let you earn Play Points for anything you buy on Google Play, as well as for downloading “featured free apps and games.” Google Play Points first launched in Japan in September 2018 and South Korea in April 2019, according to TechCrunch, and Google says that “millions” of people joined the program.

If you sign up, you’ll be able to redeem Play Points for “special items and discounts” in some games, or even for Google Play credit, according to Google. You’ll also be able to put your points toward supporting a “rotating list” of nonprofits — the initial list is Doctors Without Borders USA, Save the Children, and World Food Program USA.

There are four levels in the reward program — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum — and each new level offers better perks, such as more points for every dollar you spend or the opportunity to get weekly prizes. It also seems as if Google will be running occasional Play Points promotions; to start, it’s offering triple points on everything you purchase for the first week that you’re part of the program.

As Google continues to compete with Apple’s App Store, incentives from Google Play Points could encourage users to buy more through the Play Store. Google also recently introduced Google Play Pass, which bundles 350 games and apps for $4.99 per month — similar to Apple Arcade, but with standard apps in addition to games.