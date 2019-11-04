Microsoft Ignite 2019: all the news from Microsoft’s enterprise IT event

Microsoft is set to unveil a lot of news at its annual Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida. The event is intended for IT professionals and developers, so don’t expect to see much (if any) hardware news. However, there should be updates about Microsoft’s software and services, including Cortana, Edge, Office, Teams, and more. The event takes place from November 4th to November 8th. Below, find all of the news from Ignite 2019’s opening day and updates as the week goes on.
Nov 4, 2019, 9:00am EST
November 4
Microsoft brings OneNote 2016 desktop app back to life with new dark mode
Microsoft reverses course with extended support for OneNote
November 4
Microsoft teams up with Warner Bros. to store Superman on new glass storage
Project Silica could be the future of storage
November 4
Microsoft: Slack doesn’t have the ‘breadth and depth’ to reinvent work
The Slack vs. Microsoft Teams battle rages on
November 4
Microsoft’s new Office app for iOS and Android combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Its new mobile app is a central hub for all things Office
November 4
Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android with a new ‘masculine’ voice
Cortana will also schedule meetings for everyone soon
November 4
Microsoft previews the future of Office documents with Fluid Framework for the web
You can now play around with Microsoft’s vision for the future of the web
November 4
Microsoft Teams is getting Outlook integration, tasks support, and more
New files, pinned and private channels, and Yammer integration
November 4
Microsoft’s Edge Chromium browser will launch on January 15th with a new logo
A release candidate is available to download today
November 4
Outlook for Mac gets a new design and big performance improvements
Microsoft is bringing better Outlook sync tech to the Mac