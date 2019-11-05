How to find the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping days of the year, a relentless deals-packed weekend when you can find the best prices on tech products like laptops, 4K TVs, phones, and more. Even better, you can access these good deals online so you won’t have to push your way through crowds or worry about making it before the limited stock that’s available at your local retailer sells out.

You can count on us to publish the best deals that you need to know about, but if you want to be among the first people to know about price drops on products you’re interested in, you’ll want to get set up with a price-tracking site. We’ve included a few of our favorite examples below, pointing out how each can help you track deals in slightly different ways, with their own special features.

All of them are free to use, and once you’ve added products that you’re interested in keeping an eye on, you can rest easy knowing that you don’t need to take any extra action until it comes time to make a purchase.

CamelCamelCamel tracks the price of every product sold on Amazon and can send you alerts when they fall as low as you’d like. Once a product reaches a price you’ve set or lower, you’ll get an email about it. This price tracker works exclusively for products on Amazon, so you’ll need to use a different one if you want to track price movement on Walmart, Best Buy, and others.

To track prices and get alerts via email, you’ll need to create a free account. Also, I suggest installing the site’s browser extension, which lets you see pricing trends on a product-by-product basis and allows you to set your desired price without navigating away from Amazon.

As soon as one of the products falls below the amount set on your price alert, you’ll instantly get an email. And if you already have a wishlist saved on Amazon, you can import it to CamelCamelCamel.

Like CamelCamelCamel, the Honey browser extension can track the prices of items that you’re interested in, and it will alert you when it finds a deal. However, unlike the price-tracking site above, Honey will also scour each site you visit for offer codes that can be applied to your checkout total to save you even more money.

Honey works with Amazon and many other retailers, and you can add items to your “Droplist,” which is basically just a wishlist. On Best Buy, for example, the option to add an item to your list pops up on the product’s image, and you can select the price watch duration as well as the percentage off that you’re looking for.

Slickdeals aggregates some of the best deals around the internet, as discovered by its team and community of users. Its site also allows you to create deal alerts based on keywords, but they work a little different on Slickdeals than they do with the above sites.

You can type in a product name, like “Nintendo Switch” or a retailer’s name, and once it’s added to your list, you’ll be notified of a deal alert if it meets your criteria. You can set it to alert you to literally any deal relating to your keyword, or you can filter out deals so that you’ll be notified if, for example, the deal is popular enough to make it to Slickdeals’ front page or if it earned a high rating from the community.

As you might have guessed with the name, PC Part Picker helps you pick PC components that are compatible with each other, making the already daunting task of piecing together a DIY PC setup a little easier.

That by itself makes it a crucial tool, but it’s also an excellent price tracker, showing you a detailed graph that illustrates the current and prior movement in price for a particular component. It lets you build the PC of your dreams, and it can alert you via email to price drops from big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H Photo, and more, so you can, say, choose to wait to buy everything until that processor or graphics card comes down to a lower price you know it’s hit before.