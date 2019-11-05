The original Google Pixel will get one final update in December

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL will get “one final software update” in December, the company confirms to The Verge. As of yesterday, it looked like the original Pixel was done getting updates, as Google released its November security update for most Pixel phones, but nothing for the Pixel or Pixel XL.

Google tells The Verge that the Pixels won’t get that November update, but it says December’s “encapsulates a variety of updates” from the November and December updates that were issued for other Pixels.

It wasn’t too surprising to see that Google’s original Pixels didn’t get yesterday’s update. When Google announced the phones in 2016, the company said they would get two years of guaranteed Android version updates and three years of security updates, which is also reflected on Google’s support page.

That said, Google surprised Pixel owners earlier this year by letting them run Android 10, which is one more year of Android than Google originally promised, and now, they have one final update to look forward to as well.