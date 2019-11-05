August is selling its View video doorbell again six months after pulling it from shelves

Smart home company August is once again selling its View video doorbell, a product it pulled from shelves just three weeks after launching in April due to connectivity issues.

An August spokesperson tells The Verge the company has “made improvements to the doorbell cam’s connectivity, video quality and operation speed (faster notifications and device wake-up time) based on early user feedback.” Our original review specifically called out the poor connectivity as one of the gadget’s downsides keeping it from competing with Amazon’s Ring line.

At the time, August took the unique approach of letting customers who had purchased the View video doorbell keep the device and get a full refund, so long as they provided August with some information about their home network setup and View installation as a way to help the company troubleshoot. August also let you just send in the device and be done with it. But in the event you did keep it, you can now install an automatic firmware update once it is powered back on and connected to Wi-Fi to fix the connectivity problem.

The device can be purchased from August’s website for $229 starting today.