Wyze announces (then delays) new subscription service for its security cameras

Wyze has announced a new subscription service for its home security cameras — although it’s delayed the launch due to unspecified “critical issues.” Soon, instead of limiting users to 12 seconds of recording every five minutes, subscribers to Wyze’s $1.49 a month Complete Motion Capture service will be able to record for as long as the camera can sense movement.

The launch of the new subscription plan makes Wyze’s cameras much more competitive with the likes of Nest, Arlo, and Ring, which have all offered subscription services with cloud recording for a while. However, Wyze’s prices are cheaper than its competitors. Ring and Arlo’s plans start at around $3 a month per device, or $10 for multiple devices, while Nest’s subscription plan will cover all of your devices for $6 a month starting next year.

Wyze’s subscription could be more expensive if you have lots of cameras, but otherwise it’s likely to be the cheapest option, especially considering that Wyze’s cameras start at just $20. If you opt for the v2 camera, then make sure you download its latest firmware update, as Consumer Reports recently discovered a pair of problems related to weak encryption and leakage of sensitive data that have now been fixed.

Both the Wyze Cam v2 and Wyze Cam Pan cameras are compatible with the new subscription plan, which will save your clips in the cloud for up to 14 days. Wyze is also offering a 14-day free trial for you to give the service a go. If you don’t opt for the subscription service, then Wyze’s cameras can record continuously onto a local microSD card.