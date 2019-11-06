Black Friday 2019: all of the best early deals and a few money-saving tips

Black Friday 2019 is the biggest shopping day of the year. It will take place on Friday, November 29th, as you may be well aware of by now. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a retailer that isn’t participating in the Black Friday price cuts, from the large big-box stores like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart to online retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and more.

Expect to find excellent prices on in-demand tech products, ranging from big 4K TVs and capable laptops to gaming consoles, smartphones, games, and much more. As we inch closer to Black Friday, you’ll be able to find each and every development below. There will be a mix of one-off deals we’ve seen around the internet, deal roundups of what to expect on Black Friday from your favorite retailers, as well as tips on how to save money on the big day.