Cocktails are sometimes hard to make, so Barsys made a smart coaster that helps you do it better

Drinking! It’s something a lot of people do, and it’s also something a lot of people don’t do. If you like to enjoy a drink now and again, chances are you’ve been living through what’s probably best known as the “Cocktail Revival”: the global movement that’s put mixed drinks of various provenance into the hands of imbibers across the globe. (I’d locate its beginning around 2010, because, according to Food & Wine, that’s when the casual cocktail bar got its start.)

The next wave, naturally, is making those sometimes-complicated drinks yourself, at home. Because even if cocktails are readily accessible, the price of admission — read: ingredients and what good service costs — can sometimes feel a little high. That’s where the Barsys Coaster comes in.

Place your glass on the coaster, pair it to the app, and start pouring

Barsys, the inventors of the $1,000 robot bartender, have created a sleek, elegant $149 saucer that purports to help you make perfect cocktails at home. (If you preorder the coaster, you can get it for a sweet $95; they start shipping in December.) The Barsys Coaster is a smart device that’s supposed to take the guesswork out of how much to pour: all you have to do is place your glass on the coaster, pair it to the app, and start pouring.

Their app will explain what you need, and the coaster will light up when you should finish pouring. “With the Coaster, we set out to make serving a cocktail as easy as grabbing a beer or pouring a glass of wine,” wrote Barsys founder and CEO Akshet Tewari in a press release. “Cocktail-making requires a level of skill and precision that anyone can now obtain.”

The holidays are coming up soon, which means you’ll need to start finding gifts for relatives that you may not know super well. And honestly, for those people, what’s better than giving the gift of perfect cocktails at home? If they drink, that is. If they don’t, try Wish.com.