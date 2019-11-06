Amazon picks up Critical Role’s animated show as a Prime exclusive

Amazon has ordered 24 episodes of the upcoming animated show Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, according to Deadline. The show is based on the web series’ popular Twitch show, and Amazon is bringing it to Prime Video as an exclusive. On top of that, Critical Role has also signed a first-look deal to produce additional content exclusively for Amazon Prime.

Critical Role, which features voice actors playing Dungeons and Dragons, has streamed on Amazon-owned Twitch since 2015. “Our crazy little show was born on Twitch and we’re absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to continue to grow and develop deeper roots within the Amazon ecosphere,” Critical Role said in a Kickstarter update.

Critical Role initially launched a Kickstarter earlier this year for a single 22-minute episode of The Legend of Vox Machina, which will elaborate on storylines from Critical Role’s various D&D campaigns. Within forty minutes, the Kickstarter had exceeded its goal of $750,000, leading the company to extend their campaign to fund a full 10-episode series. The Kickstarter went on to raise $11,385,449 from 88,887 backers, making it the highest-funded TV, film, or animation project on Kickstarter.

Amazon’s partnership with Critical Role will add an extra 14 episodes to the show, for a total of two seasons with 12 episodes each. Kickstarter donors will still have early access to the two-part opener for the series next fall and will be able to watch the first season for free.

Critical Role is one of Twitch’s most popular shows, and now Amazon wants to use that success to help boost another one of its platforms: Prime Video. Amazon is cleverly expanding its existing relationship with Critical Role to benefit two of its platforms.

Critical Role members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham will star in the animated series as well as serve as executive producers. Brandon Auman and Chris Prynoski will also be joining as executive producers with Sung Jin Ahn serving as supervising director. Animation studio Titmouse will be animating the show.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina is expected to be available to backers sometime next fall. No release date for Amazon Prime has been announced yet.