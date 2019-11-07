Casetify teams up with BTS for a new accessories line

Casetify is known for teaming up with popular brands and artists like Pokémon and Lisa Frank to create cases for personal devices, and that now extends to popular K-pop supergroup, BTS.

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the band launched a pop-up event in Seoul, South Korea, called “House of BTS.” The Casetify collection includes merchandise that depicts imagery from BTS’s most recent EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. More specifically, the line will incorporate graphics from the band’s single, “Boy with Luv.” Each accessory will come with a “stage front” and “backstage” adaptation, according to Casetify. They can be seen below.

Designs will land on cases and accessories that are compatible with the iPhone, Samsung devices, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and iPads. Items will start at $25, but pricing depends on the product.

Casetify previously launched a Pokémon line that sold out pretty quickly. There were a few more restocks after the initial launch, but Casetify cases can go fast. Since BTS is also one of the most popular bands in the world — if not the most popular — it’s likely these will sell out pretty fast, too.

Casetify has launched a waitlist that people can sign up for today. The collection goes on sale on November 19th.