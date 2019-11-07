 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream

Death Stranding: everything you need to know about Hideo Kojima’s new game

From celebrities to jar babies

Contributors: Verge Staff

After years of being focused entirely on the Metal Gear Solid series, director Hideo Kojima has finally managed to create something brand-new — and it’s as strange and expansive as anything he’s ever done. Death Stranding, which is available on the PS4 with a PC version coming later in 2020, is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a delivery man named Sam must reconnect America by traversing the country on foot. There are crying pod-babies, terrifying ghosts, and all kinds of inscrutable details. The game also features an all-star cast, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley, alongside surprise appearances from people like Conan O’Brien. The result is a game that can be dull and uncomfortable but also unlike anything else out there. Keep up with all of the latest developments right here.

13 Total Updates Since
Jun 13, 2016, 10:19pm EDT