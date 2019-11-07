Death Stranding: everything you need to know about Hideo Kojima’s new game

After years of being focused entirely on the Metal Gear Solid series, director Hideo Kojima has finally managed to create something brand-new — and it’s as strange and expansive as anything he’s ever done. Death Stranding, which is available on the PS4 with a PC version coming later in 2020, is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a delivery man named Sam must reconnect America by traversing the country on foot. There are crying pod-babies, terrifying ghosts, and all kinds of inscrutable details. The game also features an all-star cast, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley, alongside surprise appearances from people like Conan O’Brien. The result is a game that can be dull and uncomfortable but also unlike anything else out there. Keep up with all of the latest developments right here.
Jun 13, 2016, 10:19pm EDT
Jun 13, 2016, 10:19pm EDT
November 7
Death Stranding is so good that it shouldn’t have a sequel
Hideo Kojima has finally moved on from Metal Gear
November 7
Death Stranding: an explainer for Hideo Kojima’s inscrutable new PS4 game
Everything you need to know about the year’s most anticipated game
November 1
Death Stranding is a long, bizarre journey that’s both breathtaking and boring
Hideo Kojima’s post-Metal Gear game demands a lot from players
October 28
Death Stranding will make its way to PC in ‘early summer of 2020’
Hideo Kojima’s next game will launch on November 8th for the PS4
September 24
Sony’s Death Stranding PS4 has a translucent BB pod controller
The console is prone to handprints
September 12
Watch nearly an hour of new Death Stranding footage
Hideo Kojima shows off his curious PS4 game at TGS 2019
May 30
Here’s what you’ll actually be doing in Death Stranding
The picture gets a bit clearer
May 29
Death Stranding is finally launching in November
It’s really real
June 14, 2018
Fans think PT lives on in new Death Stranding footage
Hope springs eternal
June 11, 2018
Death Stranding’s gruesome new trailer has babies, toenails, and actual gameplay
As always, we have no idea what’s going on, but it looks wild
December 1, 2016
Watch a creepy new Death Stranding trailer featuring Mads Mikkelsen and Guillermo del Toro
Seriously, what is happening in this game?
June 13, 2016
Hideo Kojima just unveiled a new game called Death Stranding starring Norman Reedus
And we don't know much else