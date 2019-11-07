T-Mobile’s new budget Connect plan costs $15 per month with 2GB of data

T-Mobile has announced a new T-Mobile Connect wireless plan that’s now the cheapest plan the carrier offers: $15 per month for unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data.

That price includes access to 5G data, although you’ll likely burn through that 2GB pretty quickly on 5G. There’s also a $25-per-month plan that offers 5GB of data. Use up that allotment, though, and you’ll need to pay for more (instead of getting dropped down to slower speeds, which is what happens on the “unlimited” plans).

it’s half the cost of T-Mobile’s current cheapest plan

To sweeten the deal, T-Mobile also says that it’ll add 500MB to your monthly allowance each year you have the plan, for at least five years. (So after the first year, you’ll have 2.5GB of data per month; after two years, it’ll be 3GB per month; etc.) Additionally, T-Mobile is promising that the price won’t change on these plans for at least five years.

The new plans — along with the other goodwill initiatives T-Mobile announced today — are part of the company’s effort to try to garner some support for its still-pending merger with Sprint.