Adobe is building live-streaming into Creative Cloud apps

Adobe is developing live-streaming features that are built directly into its Creative Cloud apps, the company announced at its annual Adobe Max creativity conference. A beta version of the feature is currently available to a whitelisted group of users on Adobe Fresco. The feature gives users the option to go live and share a link for anyone online to watch and comment on their streams.

Chief product officer Scott Belsky compared the experience to Twitch but with an educational component that could filter videos for users who want to learn how to use specific tools.

“When you see a live stream of someone in our products, you want to know what tool they’re using — when they use the tool and when they stop using it — almost like a form of the waveform of video,” Belsky told The Verge. “But imagine a waveform related to what tools people are using, and imagine being able to source all live streams that have ever been done in a particular product, by a particular tool, to be able to learn how people are doing something.”

Adobe currently features artists on Adobe Live, a live stream that’s available on Behance and YouTube for viewers online to watch artists at work. Live streams can often run as long as three hours, and the company says the average watch time on any video on Adobe Live is over 66 minutes. Some streams also show a tool timeline, seen above, that tracks which tools were used throughout an artist’s workflow.

Adobe’s live-streaming feature aims to be more useful than just watching a video on YouTube. “Designers say they learned by sitting next to designers, not by going to design school as much. We just need to enable that on a massive scale,” Belsky says. “It also makes our products viral.”