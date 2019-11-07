Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2 update with fix for annoying multitasking bug

Apple has just released iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2, with a fix for a frustrating bug that led apps to close in the background much quicker than usual. Even a jump between two apps could be enough for Safari windows to reload or to lose your place in a YouTube video. The issue is also fixed in the iOS 13.3 update that went into beta testing this week, but it’s great to see that Apple is fast-tracking a fix to all customers.

iOS 13.2.2 also addresses an issue where iPhones could “temporarily lose mobile signal after a call” and another “where mobile data may temporarily not be available.” I’ve randomly lost data — despite my iPhone showing full bars — when coming up from the subway occasionally, so hopefully that bug is now gone thanks to those fixes.

Apple also notes that this patch “resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories” and clears up a bug that caused some replies to S/MIME messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 update should be available now from your settings menu.