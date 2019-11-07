Juul is discontinuing its mint flavor

Juul announced today that it will halt sales of its mint-flavored pods after recently released studies found the flavor was especially popular among young e-cigarette users.

Juul previously halted the sale of its fruit flavors

In a statement citing the studies, Juul said it would immediately stop taking orders from retailers or selling the pods through Juul.com. The company previously halted the sale of fruit flavors, and it now offers only tobacco and menthol options. Juul noted in its statement that it has also stopped advertising in the United States.

Juul, like other e-cigarette makers, has been facing heightened scrutiny after a wave of deaths that have been linked to vaping. In an attempt to curb the problem among young e-cigarette users, the Trump administration said in September that it would ban non-tobacco flavors, spurring Juul to preemptively remove its fruit-flavored pods.

But the recent studies raised questions about Juul’s decision to continue selling its mint flavor, which was found to be the most popular flavor for users in grades eight through 12. Researchers for one of the studies wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association that the findings raised questions about “whether regulations or sales suspensions that exempt mint flavors are optimal strategies” for preventing young people from vaping.

“These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use,” Juul CEO KC Crosthwaite said in the statement.