Disney+ is launching in the UK on March 31st 2020

Disney+ will be available in the UK on March 31st, a little over four months after it launches in the US on November 12th, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on an earnings call yesterday. Along with the UK, the service is also set to launch in other major European markets — including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain — on the same date.

Disney+ is already available in the Netherlands, where it launched as a free pilot trial back in September. But its wider March 2020 launch will be the first time many viewers in Europe are able to legally watch Disney+ exclusives including The Mandalorian and The Lady and the Tramp live-action remake.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 7, 2019

The big question now is how much Disney+ will cost when it comes to the UK. The service is currently set to cost $6.99 a month in the US, and will cost €6.99 a month in the Netherlands starting from November 12th.

Yesterday’s UK release date announcement coincided with then news that the Disney+ app will be available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, along with LG and Samsung smart TVs, Roku’s streaming devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Xbox One, and PS4.