This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller welcome back Verge reporter and artist Dami Lee to discuss the biggest news that came out of Adobe Max 2019. Dami was able to attend the event focused on updates in creator software and reported a bunch of news out of it, so she enlightens us.
In the second half of the show, Dieter explains why Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is a “heartbreaker” after reviewing it, Nilay compares the AirPods Pro to other noise-canceling headphones, and Paul theorizes what happened when people were getting super-delayed text messages from Valentine’s Day.
There’s a whole lot more in between all of that, though, so listen through to get it all.
Here are the stories mentioned and featured in this episode:
- Adobe Max 2019: all the top announcements
- Adobe’s Photoshop for the iPad is finally here, with more features to come
- Adobe is developing Illustrator for the iPad, to be released 2020
- Adobe Aero turns Photoshop layers into interactive AR experiences
- Adobe’s Fresco drawing app arrives on Windows
- Photoshop adds an extremely helpful AI subject selection tool
- Adobe previews an AI feature that can tell when an image has been manipulated-
- Adobe’s AI-powered video framing tool is available now in Premiere Pro
- Adobe is launching a free AI-powered Photoshop Camera app
- Adobe is building live-streaming into Creative Cloud apps
- Adobe’s Premiere Rush can now publish directly to TikTok
- Microsoft Surface Pro X review: heartbreaker
- Microsoft’s Edge Chromium browser will launch on January …
- Microsoft unveils new Edge browser logo that no longer looks ...
- Microsoft’s new Office app for iOS and Android combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Microsoft previews the future of Office documents with Fluid Framework for the web
- A ton of people received text messages overnight that were originally sent on Valentine’s Day
- Somehow, Android’s messaging mess is about to get even …
- AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile have finally agreed to ...
- Apple AirPods Pro review: perfect fit
- Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion
- Google is buying Fitbit: now what?
Loading comments...