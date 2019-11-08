This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller welcome back Verge reporter and artist Dami Lee to discuss the biggest news that came out of Adobe Max 2019. Dami was able to attend the event focused on updates in creator software and reported a bunch of news out of it, so she enlightens us.

In the second half of the show, Dieter explains why Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is a “heartbreaker” after reviewing it, Nilay compares the AirPods Pro to other noise-canceling headphones, and Paul theorizes what happened when people were getting super-delayed text messages from Valentine’s Day.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that, though, so listen through to get it all.

Here are the stories mentioned and featured in this episode: