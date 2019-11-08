Instagram will test hiding likes in the US as soon as next week

Instagram has been running tests where it hides like counts on posts in seven different countries around the world, and very soon, it will start testing hiding them for some US users as well. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri made the announcement today at the WIRED25 conference.

In tests that have rolled out so far, likes are hidden from public posts in the Feed, on the web, and in profiles. However, you should still be able to see how many likes a post gets — it’s only other people that won’t be able to.

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD — WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

The test first started in Canada, and it has also rolled out to Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. Facebook is also running a test of hiding like counts in Australia.