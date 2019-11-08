 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Instagram will test hiding likes in the US as soon as next week

It’s been in testing in seven countries already

By Jay Peters
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Instagram has been running tests where it hides like counts on posts in seven different countries around the world, and very soon, it will start testing hiding them for some US users as well. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri made the announcement today at the WIRED25 conference.

In tests that have rolled out so far, likes are hidden from public posts in the Feed, on the web, and in profiles. However, you should still be able to see how many likes a post gets — it’s only other people that won’t be able to.

The test first started in Canada, and it has also rolled out to Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. Facebook is also running a test of hiding like counts in Australia.

