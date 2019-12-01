Google’s Cyber Monday deals on Pixel 4, Nest Wifi, Nest Hub, and more are ending soon

Almost every current Google product in existence was deeply discounted over Black Friday, and those sales have continued into Cyber Monday. But you don’t have much longer to take advantage of these deals. Google’s new Pixel 4 is $200 off of its usual price until late on December 2nd. Other big deals, like on its Nest Wifi routers and points, will last until December 4th.
Below, we’ll be going through all of the details of each sale, including the end times for the discounts. It’s possible that some retailers might stretch the deals on further than the Google Store’s own cut-off times, and in some cases, they might end sooner.
Pixel 4 is $200 off until 2:59AM ET, 12/3
- Google’s Pixel 4 phone with 64GB of storage is $599 (usually $799; each storage configuration is $200 off) at Amazon (limited colors available), Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Pixel 4 XL with 64GB of storage is $699 (usually $899; each storage config is $200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
Pixel 3A is $100 off until 2:59AM ET, 12/3
- The Pixel 3A with 64GB of storage is $299.99 (usually $399) at Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
- The Pixel 3A XL with 64GB of storage) is $379.99 at Amazon (available in black or white), Best Buy, Google Store and B&H Photo
All of the sales below ends 2:59AM ET, 12/4
- The Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 CPU starts at $449 ($350 off) and includes a Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen stylus for free with purchase at the Google Store and B&H Photo.
- The next step up in price and power for the Pixel Slate is the $649 version with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and is available with the same bundled items at the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.
- Nest Wifi routers are $149 ($20 off) at the Google Store, Walmart, Target and Amazon
- Nest Wifi two-pack of routers are $299 ($40 off) at Amazon
- Nest Wifi router and point bundle are $229 ($40 off) at the Google Store, Target
- Nest Wifi router and two points bundled with Stadia Premiere Edition is $398 ($80 off) at the Google Store (add both to your cart to see the discount reflected at checkout)
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker pictured at the top of this post is $29 ($20 off) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and B&H Photo
- The Nest Hub is $79 ($50 off) at the Google Store, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and B&H Photo
- The Nest Hub Max is $199 ($30 off) at the Google Store, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and B&H Photo
- Nest Hello Doorbell is $149 ($80 off) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo
- Nest Learning Thermostat is $179 ($70 off) at the Google Store and Walmart
