Google’s Cyber Monday deals on Pixel 4, Nest Wifi, Nest Hub, and more are ending soon

Some deals end Monday night

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Almost every current Google product in existence was deeply discounted over Black Friday, and those sales have continued into Cyber Monday. But you don’t have much longer to take advantage of these deals. Google’s new Pixel 4 is $200 off of its usual price until late on December 2nd. Other big deals, like on its Nest Wifi routers and points, will last until December 4th.

Below, we’ll be going through all of the details of each sale, including the end times for the discounts. It’s possible that some retailers might stretch the deals on further than the Google Store’s own cut-off times, and in some cases, they might end sooner.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Pixel 4 is $200 off until 2:59AM ET, 12/3

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Pixel 3A is $100 off until 2:59AM ET, 12/3

All of the sales below ends 2:59AM ET, 12/4

  • The Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 CPU starts at $449 ($350 off) and includes a Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen stylus for free with purchase at the Google Store and B&H Photo.
  • The next step up in price and power for the Pixel Slate is the $649 version with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and is available with the same bundled items at the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

