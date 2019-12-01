Big discounts on MacBook Air, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods are still on for Cyber Monday

Updated 10:46AM ET, December 1st: Amazon now has stock of the seventh-generation iPad in gold and space grey for $229, so we’ve added that below.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been generous to people who are looking for discounts on Apple products, like iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks of various kinds, and more. It’s fairly uncommon to find discounts on the newest of the new Apple tech, but those are exactly the kind of deals you’ll find below.

That is, depending on the retailer you’re buying from. Apple itself isn’t offering price cuts, but is including gift cards with select purchases detailed below. For some products that haven’t seen a dip in price over Cyber Monday, like the Apple TV 4K, that’s pretty nice.

We expect most of the big deals we’ve been seeing on Apple products to quiet down as Cyber Monday gets on, but until each sale ends, we’ll catalog each one that’s still available.

Apple will offer up to $200 in gift cards until 11:59PM local time, 12/2

$200 gift card : macOS computers, including the iMac, iMac Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (and up) will earn you one of these

: macOS computers, including the iMac, iMac Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (and up) will earn you one of these $100 gift card : MacBook Air, or any size of iPad Pro, Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones

: MacBook Air, or any size of iPad Pro, Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones $50 gift card : HomePod, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Powerbeats 3

: HomePod, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Powerbeats 3 $25 gift card: Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple Watch Series 3, second-generation

MacBook

The 2019 MacBook Air with a dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage is still $200 off at Best Buy, starting at $899.99.

The 2019 iteration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off as well at Best Buy, starting at $1,099. Compared to the Air, this one has a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a Touch Bar. Right now, Best Buy is offering a $300 discount on the step-up configuration. For $1,199, you can get the model with 256GB of storage.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 3 appears to be, depending on the retailer, completely out of stock, or just back up to its original price. So, unless you see otherwise in this post later on, there aren’t any big deals on this model to speak of.

However, we’re still seeing a deal worth jumping on for the Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch. Amazon and Costco are offering the best prices for the GPS models in both sizes, 40 and 44mm.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) is $354.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is almost $50 off the price that Apple sells it for.

Same goes for the 44mm version Series 5. It’s $384.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is also around $50 cheaper than usual.

Note: to get the deal at Amazon, just add either size to your cart, then the discount will apply at checkout. At Costco, non-members will have a five percent fee tacked onto the total.

AirPods

If you were hoping to see a big price cut on the new Apple AirPods Pro, only Amazon offers one, and it’s a tiny $15 discount. It’s better than nothing, but $235 might not be the Cyber Monday steal you were hoping for. (Amazon says these will ship in one to two months, but that shipping window could improve.)

For the second-generation AirPods with a standard (plug-in) charging case, Best Buy has them for $139.99 ($20 off), as does B&H Photo at this price. Amazon, too, offers them at $139.99, (though the current shipping window is one to three weeks). They’re $144.99 ($15 off) at Walmart and at Target.

The second-generation AirPods that include a wireless charger-ready case are the most affordable at B&H Photo for $159.99 ($40 off). They’re in stock for $164.99 at Best Buy and at Walmart. If you hit dead ends elsewhere, they’re $169.99 at Target.

iPad

You won’t find great Cyber Monday deals on the newer iPad mini, iPad Air, or the 2018 iPad Pro (aside from Apple’s gift card offers above). The biggest discounts are on Apple’s brand new seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, Smart Connector for the company’s keyboard, and a little more RAM than you’ll find in the previous generation.

The latest iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) is the cheapest right now at Target and Amazon (space grey and gold), where it’s just $229.99 ($100 off). Amazon has only the silver color available for $249 ($80 off), while Walmart has gold and space grey available for $249 at Walmart. Every color is available at $249 if you want to shop at Best Buy.

The latest iPad (Wi-Fi 128GB) is $329.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy and Target

HomePod

Welcome to the loneliest section of this post, where you’ll find just one deal on Apple’s HomePod smart speaker. It’s usually $299, but you can find it for $199 at Best Buy.